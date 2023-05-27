Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.73-6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.0-30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.31 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

