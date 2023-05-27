Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.48 and traded as high as C$6.55. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 117,634 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$572.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.4660126 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

