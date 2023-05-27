Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.48 and traded as high as C$6.55. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 117,634 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$572.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.4660126 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.