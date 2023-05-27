DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 222.4% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,623,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 408,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DBL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 50,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,703. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

