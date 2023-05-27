e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.73 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $101.28 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

