Edgecoin (EDGT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.23 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $14.23 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required."

