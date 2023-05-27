Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eisai in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. Eisai has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

