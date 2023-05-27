Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:EDN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. 1,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.29 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

