EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

