EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $258.08 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

