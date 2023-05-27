Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.59. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2,102 shares traded.

Equus Total Return Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 47.69 and a current ratio of 47.69.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.