Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.59. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2,102 shares traded.
Equus Total Return Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 47.69 and a current ratio of 47.69.
Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Equus Total Return
Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.
