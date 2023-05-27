Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297,517.15

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $97.86 million and $297,517.15 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00005175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,116.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00331410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00560489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00422342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,727,869 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

