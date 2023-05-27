Ethereum Classic Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.01 or 0.00067326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $65.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,754.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00329447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00564839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00422252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,150,768 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

