Euler Price Hits $1.85 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Euler has a market cap of $30.79 million and $616,942.26 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00006912 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

