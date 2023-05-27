Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Announces $0.04 Annual Dividend

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE:EURN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Euronav has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $3,025,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets lifted their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

