Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 284 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $133.24 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

