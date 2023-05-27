Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

