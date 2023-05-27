Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in MetLife by 6,654.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 980,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 133.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,561,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,917,000 after purchasing an additional 892,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of MET opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

