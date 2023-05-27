Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 209,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFTAW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

