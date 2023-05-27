Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($39.80) target price on the stock.

EXPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.51).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Trading Up 1.8 %

EXPN opened at GBX 2,828 ($35.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,722.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,831.24. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a one year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Experian Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,238.10%.

In related news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,574.63). In other news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,485.07). Also, insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,574.63). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.