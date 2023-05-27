Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 0.8%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5,455.00 and last traded at $5,455.00. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,500.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,796.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6,812.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

