FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Update

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FZT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,630,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $592,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 62.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

