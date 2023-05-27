Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 57.0% in May

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRCOY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,070. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

About Fast Retailing

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.