Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $65.19 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $209.38 million and $65.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,879,388 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

