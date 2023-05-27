First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $11.39 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.