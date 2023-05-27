First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Holdings Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

