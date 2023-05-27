First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,460.79 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,577.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.