First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.
Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,460.79 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,577.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
