First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EUSB. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EUSB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

