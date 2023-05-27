First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,968 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,580,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,738,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $74.02 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

