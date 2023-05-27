First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $374.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

