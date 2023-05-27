First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $548,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.