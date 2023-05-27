First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $357.21 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

