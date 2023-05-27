First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFF opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.