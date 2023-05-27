First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

