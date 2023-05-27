First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $81,416,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

