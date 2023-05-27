First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.62

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.62 and traded as low as $11.96. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 69,664 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $204,620. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Further Reading

