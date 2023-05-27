First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FDT stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $50.04. 32,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,737. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $484.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

