First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. 51,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

