First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FEX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. 51,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.