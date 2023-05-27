First Western Trust Bank Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,399,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,966,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

