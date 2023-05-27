Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FISV. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

