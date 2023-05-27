Flare Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $421.17 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $421.17 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,154,458 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,517,470,467.64807 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02568619 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $8,303,226.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

