Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.71

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $19.87. Forestar Group shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 97,640 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 658,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 49,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 80.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 379,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.