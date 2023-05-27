Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 20.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 59,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.