Frax Share Price Reaches $6.96 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00025997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $501.38 million and $6.56 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,082,961 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

