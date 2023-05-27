FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.