Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,778,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

