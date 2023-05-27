FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.67. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.08 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.21.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
