Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

