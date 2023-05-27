Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 27,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
