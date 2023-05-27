Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in May

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 27,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel.

