GMX (GMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $478.33 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $478.33 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $54.74 or 0.00204046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,217,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,738,516 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.