Goldfinch Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and $97,974.99 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,304,378 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

